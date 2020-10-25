At age 94, Anton "Tony" Henry Westerhaus, a loving husband and father of five sons, peacefully went home to be with the Lord this week. Born in Duluth, Minnesota and a longtime resident of Eden Prairie, Tony served our country in the Army Air Corp and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in horticulture, which he put to good use as a successful business owner for many years. Tony was a man of great Catholic faith who lived it out every day with his family and in helping others. He loved to work with his hands whether in landscaping, crafts, gardening or building hair raising bobsled runs. He avidly followed sports or just enjoyed being outdoors with nature. Tony's legacy of love, joy, hope and peace lives on! Tony was preceded in death by his father, Anton; mother, Maria; sister Clara and brother Edward. He is survived by his wife Jean of 72 years and sons Jim (Rochelle), Thomas (Elizabeth), Paul (DeeAnn), Jon (Susan), Peter (Denise); 27 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Due to seating restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 27th. For those unable to attend the Mass, it can be live streamed by going to www.paxchristi.com
at 11:30. Prior to the service, visitation will be open to friends and family, and held at Washburn-McReavy Eden Prairie Funeral Chapel from 9:00-11:00am. In memoriam donations may be sent to 7870 Prairie Smoke Blvd. South, Hastings, MN 55033. www.washburn-mcreavy.com
Eden Prairie Chapel 952-975-0400 7625 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344