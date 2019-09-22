Home

Anton "Tony the Taxman" MODRYNSKI

Age 84, Formerly of Cottage Grove Born September 30, 1934. Waiting for him at Heaven's gate, his wife, Wilma, the love of his life for 69 of his almost 85 years. He will be deeply missed by their children, John (Shelley), Jayne and Wendy. Their grandchildren, Matt (Sara) Brown, Jason Brown, Joshua Schroetter, Ashleigh (fiancé, Nik Esch) Schroetter and great granddaughter, Izzy. He is also survived by sisters, Joyce (Bruce) Walker, Audrey Vandenberg; brother, Bobby; and numerous nieces and nephews. Special mentor and friend Granny (Janet) Smith. Good friends from Newport Lutheran Woodcarvers. Countless "extended" family members and friends and of course devoted clients after 35+ years at the tax office. Memorial Service 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Newport Lutheran Church, 900 15th St., Newport, MN, 55055. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Newport Lutheran Church. Together again, holding hands for eternity. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
