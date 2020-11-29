1/1
Antonia (DeLeon) MORGAN
Age 83, of Maplewood September 3, 1937 – November 22, 2020 Loved and deeply missed by her husband of 65 years, Richard "Dickie"; children, Richard (Karen), John (Sonja), Carrie Morgan, Kelley (Jon) Koemptgen, and Kathy Morgan; twelve grandchildren; six great grand children; siblings, Alfonso (Lucille) deLeon, Salvador (Kathy) deLeon, and Margaret (David) Bolles; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son, Shawn; parents, Alfonso and Inocencia deLeon; and eight siblings. Announcement of services will be forthcoming once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and people can gather safely to remember Antonia. 651-459-2483





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
