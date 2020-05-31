Antonio ROJAS
Of St. Paul Age 76 Died on May 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Estella. Proud father of Alicia (Emiliano) Zepeda-Cervantes & Israel. Loving grand father to Carissa; caring brother to Faustina; and will be missed by many nieces, nephews & friends. He is preceded by his loving brothers, Manuel & Appolinar. Antonio loved spending time with his family and tending to his garden. He was also proud of his Mormon faith & enjoyed being a part of the CLUES Adult Day Program. Private family services will be held for Antonio. 651-457-6200





Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
