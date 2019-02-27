|
Age 87, of South St. Paul Passed peacefully February 25, 2019 Preceded by parents Antonio & Petra; & 6 siblings. Survived by loving wife Jane; children Carol (Santos) Ontiveros, Lisa (Jose) Villegas, Bonita (Steve) Peters, Yolanda (Harris) Jones, Melinda Quintanilla, Orlanda (Rick) Wegner & Antonio (Tammie) Zepeda. 20 grand children; 33 great grandchildren; 5 siblings. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Friday (3-1-19) at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 401 Concord St & Hwy 52, St. Paul. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday at Klecatsky's-Southern Funeral Home, 414 Marie Ave. South St. Paul and one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2019