Archie GRIFFIN III
1971 - 2020
Age 48 of St. Paul On May 9, 2020 Born on 9/26/71 in Chicago, Illinois to Bessie Mae Walker & Archie Griffin Jr., both of whom preceded him in death. He was the sixth of ten children: Valerie, Gloria, Darlene, LaWanda, Helen, Arthenia, Partenia, Richard and Christopher. Archie was instrumental in the upbringing of his younger siblings, which prepared him for parenthood. He started a family with his high school sweetheart, Tawanda Fults, the mother of four of his six children: Archie IV, Dionne, Tiarra and Malik. Archie's life journey was enriched by two additional special women: Malkah Taylor, the mother of his son Montana and Leticia Ortega, the mother of his daughter Natalia. Archie has one grandson Archie (A.J.) Griffin V. Visitation Friday (5/22) at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 W. 7th St. Call 651-224-2341 if you want to attend due to current health guidelines. Burial Oakland Cemetery 12 Noon, Saturday.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Burial
12:00 PM
Oakland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
