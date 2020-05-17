Age 48 of St. Paul On May 9, 2020 Born on 9/26/71 in Chicago, Illinois to Bessie Mae Walker & Archie Griffin Jr., both of whom preceded him in death. He was the sixth of ten children: Valerie, Gloria, Darlene, LaWanda, Helen, Arthenia, Partenia, Richard and Christopher. Archie was instrumental in the upbringing of his younger siblings, which prepared him for parenthood. He started a family with his high school sweetheart, Tawanda Fults, the mother of four of his six children: Archie IV, Dionne, Tiarra and Malik. Archie's life journey was enriched by two additional special women: Malkah Taylor, the mother of his son Montana and Leticia Ortega, the mother of his daughter Natalia. Archie has one grandson Archie (A.J.) Griffin V. Visitation Friday (5/22) at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 W. 7th St. Call 651-224-2341 if you want to attend due to current health guidelines. Burial Oakland Cemetery 12 Noon, Saturday.