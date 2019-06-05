|
Proud Korean War Veteran Age 84 of Lakeland Passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019 at his home. Survived by loving wife Jacqueline "Jackie"; children, Kay Lynn Gray, Archie "Butch" Jr. (Pamela), Wendy, Daniel (Dawn); many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Siblings, Dennis (Judy), Jim (Jeanette), Carol (Dave) Wald, & Don. Loved dearly by many nieces, nephews and friends. Former Commander of Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad for many years. Retired after many years at McLellan & Sons and Suburban Floor Company. Former MN State Trap Shooter Champion. Avid hunter and outdoorsman. Funeral Service Friday (June 7, 2019) at 12:30 PM with Visitation starting at 11:00 AM at Sandberg Funeral Home 2593 7th Ave. North St. Paul. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Lakeland MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad or His love for his country was only surpassed by his love for his family. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 5, 2019