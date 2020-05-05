Age 86, of Hastings Passed Away April 30, 2020 He leaves his wife of 60 years, (Mary) Jean, his sons, Steve (Monica) and Peter (Agnes), 5 grandchildren, Lexie, Ashley, Aaron, Jonny, and Lizzie; and 2 sisters, Betty Kay (George) Stein and Lois (Herb) Pikoske. He was preceded in death by his son, James and his grandson, Taylor. A Private Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday (5/6) at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel in Hastings. To view the funeral live on Facebook go to the Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel page at 11:00 AM on Wednesday. To view the funeral after the service and the memorial video, visit hastingsmnfuneral.com. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends. A celebration of Ardell's life will be held as soon as restrictions are lifted. (651)437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2020.