|
|
Age 63, of St. Paul on January 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by his parents, Arden James Fritz and Brigitte Fritz York. Survived by devoted wife Judy, step-children Christopher (Brandy) Timmons, Hillary (Jay) Tejeda, Matthew (Tammie) Bearth, Brian (Laura) Bearth; grandchildren Harper, Cody, Dylan, Jaxson, Alexis and Easton; sister Barbara (Ron) Suiter; nephew Eric (Sheryl) Warner and also many loving family and friends. Arden was God's faithful servant beginning with attendance at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran School in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin through 8th grade, to his membership and active participation at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Inver Grove Heights. Arden served for 6 years in the Coast Guard and reserves. He was an exceptional student at University of Texas at Arlington and Hamline University in St. Paul for law school. He was passionate about his career in the Twin Cities as a prosecutor and public defender, with his final role as chief legal counsel at the Minnesota Department of Health. Memorial Service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7600 Cahill Ave. E., Inver Grove Heights on Saturday, February 8 at 11am. Visitation at the church from 10am until the time of service, and at the luncheon after the service. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Helping Paws Inc., , Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020