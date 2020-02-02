Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
7600 Cahill Ave. E
Inver Grove Heights, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
7600 Cahill Ave. E
Inver Grove Heights, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arden FRITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arden J. (Buddy) FRITZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arden J. (Buddy) FRITZ Obituary
Age 63, of St. Paul on January 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by his parents, Arden James Fritz and Brigitte Fritz York. Survived by devoted wife Judy, step-children Christopher (Brandy) Timmons, Hillary (Jay) Tejeda, Matthew (Tammie) Bearth, Brian (Laura) Bearth; grandchildren Harper, Cody, Dylan, Jaxson, Alexis and Easton; sister Barbara (Ron) Suiter; nephew Eric (Sheryl) Warner and also many loving family and friends. Arden was God's faithful servant beginning with attendance at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran School in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin through 8th grade, to his membership and active participation at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Inver Grove Heights. Arden served for 6 years in the Coast Guard and reserves. He was an exceptional student at University of Texas at Arlington and Hamline University in St. Paul for law school. He was passionate about his career in the Twin Cities as a prosecutor and public defender, with his final role as chief legal counsel at the Minnesota Department of Health. Memorial Service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7600 Cahill Ave. E., Inver Grove Heights on Saturday, February 8 at 11am. Visitation at the church from 10am until the time of service, and at the luncheon after the service. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Helping Paws Inc., , Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arden's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -