"Precious Ardie" Age 86, of St. Paul, passed away April 6, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Stella Lindquist. Survived by loving husband of 63 years, Gordon; cherished children, Brian (Bob), Diane, Steven (Barbara), and Mark (Mary); grandchildren, Tom (Ashley), Kevin (Christine), Nicole, Luke, Lexie (Nathan), Emilie (Quinten), and Sydnie; great-grand children, Elijah, Amelia, Arthur, Jude, Branik, and Nikola. Graduate of Bethesda School of Nursing, and began her nursing career in 1955. Ardie was a selfless caregiver in her work and with her family. Memorial service to be announced at later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020