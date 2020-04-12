Home

More Obituaries for Ardeth GUTZMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ardeth J. GUTZMANN

Ardeth J. GUTZMANN Obituary
"Precious Ardie" Age 86, of St. Paul, passed away April 6, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Stella Lindquist. Survived by loving husband of 63 years, Gordon; cherished children, Brian (Bob), Diane, Steven (Barbara), and Mark (Mary); grandchildren, Tom (Ashley), Kevin (Christine), Nicole, Luke, Lexie (Nathan), Emilie (Quinten), and Sydnie; great-grand children, Elijah, Amelia, Arthur, Jude, Branik, and Nikola. Graduate of Bethesda School of Nursing, and began her nursing career in 1955. Ardie was a selfless caregiver in her work and with her family. Memorial service to be announced at later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
