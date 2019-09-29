Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Saint Paul
536 Snelling Avenue N.
Saint Paul, MN 55104
(651) 646-2844
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Saint Paul
536 Snelling Avenue N.
Saint Paul, MN 55104
Ardeth J. WENKER

Ardeth J. WENKER Obituary
Age 85 of St. Paul On September 26, 2019 She is survived by her children, Duane, Keith, and Tracey; grandsons, Korey and Kolin; 3 great grand children; and sister, Betty Elholm. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service Friday 11:00 AM at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 536 N. Snelling Ave. at Charles, St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
