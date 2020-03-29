Home

More Obituaries for Ardis ARMSTRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ardis Irene (Risdall) ARMSTRONG

Ardis Irene (Risdall) ARMSTRONG Obituary
Age 95, of St. Paul passed March 22, 2020 after battle with cancer. Ardis is preceded in death by husband Donald, son David, her parents, and brothers Newell, Lyle, and Dean. She is survived by her children: Susan Trafton (Gordon), Donald (Twyla), Sally Dahlgren (David), John (Kim), Thomas (Vicki), grandchildren: Melisa, Mindi, Mary, Michelle, Andrea, Tommy, John, Cristina and great-grandchildren: Aurora, Adeline, Audrey, Alexandra. Ardis was a child of God, devout Christian, and member of Jehovah Lutheran Church in St. Paul. She loved all of her children, grandchildren and great-grand children, and she will be missed dearly by all of them in this life. The family will hold a private celebration of life in gathering and prayer for immediate family only due to COVID-19 and the wishes of Ardis.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020
