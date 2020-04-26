Age 82 of Saint Paul Passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. Worked for 40 years at Webb Publishing Company. Survived by daughter, Shelley Mathison; son, David McAthie; grandsons, Adam Mathison, and Michael Mathison; great grandchildren, Ethan, Ayden, Lorelei, Kurtis, Walter; and sisters, Karen Rider and Nell Flatum. Visitation at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 536 Snelling Avenue N., St. Paul 11AM to 1PM Monday, April 27, limited attendance is requested. Private graveside service. Memorial service at a later date. Special thanks to Cassi Johnson for the love and support of the family. Memorials preferred to Zion Lutheran Church, 1697 Lafond Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.