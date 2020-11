Of Saint Paul Passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020 of cancer. Argene taught for more than 30 years in the North St. Paul School District. She was a homemaker, an artist and a perpetual gatherer of information. She was a philanthropist, a world traveler, a gardener, and a determined soul. She was a wife, a mother, a grandmother, an aunt, and a dear friend. Preceded in death by her husband, William Whalen, son, William Jr. Survived by her daughter, Mary-Jeanine Whalen, daughter-in-law, Sandi Whalen, grandson, Alex Mickelson, grand daughter, Adele Whalen, great granddaughter, Alice and many extended family members. www.kokfuneral.com