|
|
Our beautiful and vibrant daughter, sister, cousin, and friend died unexpectedly on February 10, 2019. Her death has left an unimaginable void in the universe for all who knew her; her generous heart made her a magnet for many. She loved her family deeply. She is survived by her mother, Loudi Rivamonte; father, Jim Young; sister, Dominga, brother, Armand, and several loving cousins, aunts, and uncles. Ariana could as easily cry with you as she could laugh at your jokes and celebrate your triumphs; she was deeply empathetic and sensitive to the pain of the world. Her enthusiasm for music, art, food, movies, and travel was infectious. She was a talented make-up artist, and enjoyed making people look and feel gorgeous. She was a warm, welcoming presence at the Saint Paul Athletic Club front desk where she worked for the past year. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Unity Church Unitarian, 733 Portland Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, 3:00 p.m.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 14, 2019