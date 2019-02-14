Home

Our beautiful and vibrant daughter, sister, cousin, and friend died unexpectedly on February 10, 2019. Her death has left an unimaginable void in the universe for all who knew her; her generous heart made her a magnet for many. She loved her family deeply. She is survived by her mother, Loudi Rivamonte; father, Jim Young; sister, Dominga, brother, Armand, and several loving cousins, aunts, and uncles. Ariana could as easily cry with you as she could laugh at your jokes and celebrate your triumphs; she was deeply empathetic and sensitive to the pain of the world. Her enthusiasm for music, art, food, movies, and travel was infectious. She was a talented make-up artist, and enjoyed making people look and feel gorgeous. She was a warm, welcoming presence at the Saint Paul Athletic Club front desk where she worked for the past year. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Unity Church Unitarian, 733 Portland Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, 3:00 p.m.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 14, 2019
