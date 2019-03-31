Home

Arland BRUSVEN
More Obituaries for Arland BRUSVEN
Arland Duane BRUSVEN


Arland Duane BRUSVEN Obituary
Age 86, of Andover Passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 Arland was born on April 8, 1932 in Norwegian Grove, Otter Tail, Minnesota. He attended college at Minnesota State University Moorhead and served in the U.S. Army before attending law school at the University of Minnesota. Arland spent his career at NSP from 1957 to 1997 where he began in the law department, eventually moved to finance, and retired as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer. After retirement he launched a new career as an investment advisor. Preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Gladys Brusven and brother-in-law Warner Davids. Survived by his loving wife, Sharon Brusven; children, Jon Brusven (Christine), Karen Childs (Jim); grandchildren, James "Jac" Childs, Carrington Childs; siblings LaVaine Davids, JoAnn Sanders (Kenneth), Charles Brusven, Anita Schindler (Leo), Janice Guida (Glen) and Marlys Kath (Earl) and numerous nephews and nieces. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday (4/2/2019) from 5-8 PM at Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay St. NW., Andover. The Funeral Service will be at 10 AM on Wednesday (4/3/2019) with a luncheon immediately following at Calvary Lutheran Church, 7520 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, interment will follow the luncheon at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to or the Minnesota Military Appreciation Fund. Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home Andover 763-767-7373 www.thurston-deshaw.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
