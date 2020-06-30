Arleda M. ZYLA
Age 92 of South St. Paul Passed peacefully June 27, 2020 Preceded by husband Leo; parents Frank & Margaret. Survived by son John (Debra) and Paul (Monica) Zyla; grandchildren Andrew, Alexander (Hayley), Julia, Matthew, Zachary and Jacob Zyla and a large extended family. Arleda was a great mom and grandmother. She was sweet and spunky. She was funny and loved to laugh and share stories. She was a great cook, gardener, and dancer. She enjoyed many hobbies that included cross-stitching, canning, listening to old time polka music, and watching her beloved Twins baseball team on TV. She had many wonderful friends over the years who she loved to either share time with in person or have a long conversation on the phone. She traveled to many wonderful places and loved to collect something from each place. She was always available to help anyone in her family. She prayed for them daily and was a firm believer that a cookie could make everything better. She loved her Lord and Savior very much and often spoke of how nice it will be to join so many beloved family and friends in heaven. She will be missed by all. Memorials to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St. Anthony Ave. in St. Paul, Mn 55104. Private Funeral Services to be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. 651-451-1551





Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
