Age 89, died peacefully at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN on August 17, 2019. Arlen was born in near Montevideo, MN on May 13, 1930. Prior to joining the military, he worked on his family's farm. Arlen earned the rank of Corporal as a member of the US Army 369th Engineer Amphibious Support Regiment, stationed at Fort Worden, WA. During his military service, he was also assigned to Camp Desert Rock, NV where he participated in nuclear weapons testing. Arlen was a brave and loyal soldier as well as a loving husband and father. He married Carol Palecek in St. Paul, MN, in 1954. He received a certificate in Commercial Art from the Minneapolis College of Art that same year and worked for Rayette, Inc. of St. Paul as a commercial artist and illustrator. Arlen began working for Lawrence Signs, Inc. of St. Paul in 1964 as an apprentice welder, eventually becoming shop foreman and retiring after almost 30 years with the company. His retirement was spent living on Lake Norway, in New London, MN. Arlen was an artist and avid gardener. His hobbies included reading, history, and aviation. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol (Palecek) of Shakopee, MN; brother Darvin (Laura) Lovhaug of Granite Falls, MN; son, Loren (Avonelle) Lovhaug of Shoreview, MN; daughter, Leslie (Rich) Nelson of Bloomington, MN; and grandsons, Graham (Lara) Lovhaug, Lewis (Viga) Lovhaug and Benjamin Nelson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Selma (Lovhaug) Robertson. Visitation (9:00 am) and a memorial service (10:00 am) will take place at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church (4030 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan MN 55122) in the Emmaus chapel on Tuesday, August 27th, followed by a luncheon. Interment will take place at Fort Snelling at 1:45 pm. The family has designated the Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad for memorial contributions.
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019