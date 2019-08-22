Home

POWERED BY

Services
St John Neumann Church
4030 Pilot Knob Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint John Neumann Catholic Church
4030 Pilot Knob Road
Eagan, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John Neumann Catholic Church
4030 Pilot Knob Road
Eagan, MN
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:45 PM
Fort Snelling
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlen LOVHAUG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlen LOVHAUG


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlen LOVHAUG Obituary
Age 89, died peacefully at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN on August 17, 2019. Arlen was born in near Montevideo, MN on May 13, 1930. Prior to joining the military, he worked on his family's farm. Arlen earned the rank of Corporal as a member of the US Army 369th Engineer Amphibious Support Regiment, stationed at Fort Worden, WA. During his military service, he was also assigned to Camp Desert Rock, NV where he participated in nuclear weapons testing. Arlen was a brave and loyal soldier as well as a loving husband and father. He married Carol Palecek in St. Paul, MN, in 1954. He received a certificate in Commercial Art from the Minneapolis College of Art that same year and worked for Rayette, Inc. of St. Paul as a commercial artist and illustrator. Arlen began working for Lawrence Signs, Inc. of St. Paul in 1964 as an apprentice welder, eventually becoming shop foreman and retiring after almost 30 years with the company. His retirement was spent living on Lake Norway, in New London, MN. Arlen was an artist and avid gardener. His hobbies included reading, history, and aviation. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol (Palecek) of Shakopee, MN; brother Darvin (Laura) Lovhaug of Granite Falls, MN; son, Loren (Avonelle) Lovhaug of Shoreview, MN; daughter, Leslie (Rich) Nelson of Bloomington, MN; and grandsons, Graham (Lara) Lovhaug, Lewis (Viga) Lovhaug and Benjamin Nelson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Selma (Lovhaug) Robertson. Visitation (9:00 am) and a memorial service (10:00 am) will take place at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church (4030 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan MN 55122) in the Emmaus chapel on Tuesday, August 27th, followed by a luncheon. Interment will take place at Fort Snelling at 1:45 pm. The family has designated the Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad for memorial contributions.
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.