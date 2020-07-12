"Buzz" Age 93 of St. Paul Preceded in death by loving wife of 69 years Edith Wilson, cherished sons Darrell Allen and Daniel Leroy. Survived by daughters Linda Arlene Wilson (Graham Costigan), Sandra Lee (Jon) Cobetto and Julie Ann Wilson; grandchildren, Kristina Cobetto (Pj Forseth), Brian Cobetto (Nicole Andrews-Hokenson), Daniel Maloney, Serafina Pedro; great-grandchildren, Anthony Jon Cobetto, Jenna Pearl Cobetto and Michael Arlend Cobetto; adopted son, Doug (Sharon) Gilbertson; sister, Violet Bidney; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. Memorial Service Saturday (July 18, 2020) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. For everyone's protection, masks are required. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com