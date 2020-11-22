1/1
Arlene C. AGNES
1926 - 2020
Age 94 Of Forest Lake Passed away November 16, 2020 of natural declining health complicated by COVID at Parmly on the Lake. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald. She is survived by daughters, Jodie (Dave) Drews, Lynette (Rich) Stream, LuAnne (Glenn) Row; sons, Jim (Michelle), Dick (Lorraine), Tom (Linda); grandchildren, Dave Drews Jr., Dustin (Katie) Drews, Ben (Julie) Stream, Christine (Jay) Frenning, Dan Stream, Jeremy (Jamie) Agnes, Josh (Janelle) Agnes, Jesse (Megan) Agnes, Joe (Emily) Stafne, Chantel Duffney, Jonny Agnes, Vanessa Agnes; several great grandchildren. Arlene loved her large family, studying the Bible, and quilting; which she made hundreds of over the years. Services will be held at a later date. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
