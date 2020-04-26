Age 88, of Woodbury Passed away on April 20, 2020 surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by mother, Sybilla Tri; father, William Lynch and step-father, John Tri; sister, Betty Bull; brothers-in-law, Ruben Bull, Richard Olson and Thomas Lynch; sister-in-law, Rose Olson; mother-in-law, Mabel Olson; son-in-law, Ron Jacky and grandson, Bryan Olson. She is survived by husband of 70 years, Herbert Olson; children, Gregory "Chip" Olson, Linda (Tom) Tourville, Jeffrey Olson, Susan (James) Mansfield, Julie Jacky, Deborah Brown (Doug), Jacalyn Schaffer (Carl); 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Viola Ritchie; sister-in-law, Marlene Lynch and brother-in-law, Howard Olson. We would like to thank Pillars Hospice who helped care for mom during this time, especially Jill, her nurse. Donations preferred to Little Sisters of the Poor. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.