Age 92, formerly of North Oaks, MN, passed away January 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Arlene was born to Kathryn and Swan Stromberg on April 26, 1926 in Mora, MN. She is preceded in death by her husband, George; son, Paul; and siblings, Chalmers, Edsel and Olive. Arlene is survived by her children, Georganne (George) Rall, Nancee (Tom) Bruggeman; former daughter in-law, Elaine Hartlage; her grandchildren, Andrew (Sunjei) Hartlage, Sander Hartlage, Andrea (Nate) Leota, Charles Rall, Kelli (Tom) Coffey, Robert Bruggeman; and four great granddaughters; her sister, Caroline Solem and special nephew, Michael Solem; many other nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, April 26, 2019 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 County Hwy. 96 West, Shoreview, MN 55126 with a gathering beginning at 10:00 AM. Private interment at Fort Snelling.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019