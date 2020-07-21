1/1
Arlene Harriet (Larson) POWERS
1931 - 2020
Age 89, of Woodbury, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on July 18, 2020. Born in Omaha, NE on April 9, 1931. Preceded in death by infant brother, Reuben E. Larson; son, Lee J. Powers; parents, Elma C. Korleski (Lane) and George E. Larson; brother, Wayne E. Larson; and father of her children, Leland H. Powers; brother-in-law, Evan B. Conway. Survived by daughters, Catherine L. Powers (David C. Bower) and April E. Powers (Christina G. Conforti); grandson, Daniel P. (Kristen) Spielman; great grandsons, Caleb, Luke, and Nathan Spielman; sister, Evelyn C. Conway; sister-in-law, Elaine M. Larson, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other dear relatives. We wish to thank the staff at Stonecrest Presbyterian Home and Optage Hospice for their kind and devoted care of Arlene. A private family graveside service will take place at Rush River Lutheran Church, River Falls, WI, at a later date. Arlene's son, Lee Jonathan (d. April 12, 1989), will be inurned alongside her. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Friends of the Martell School House, (c/o Treasurer Dianne Erickson, 48 County Road Y, Baldwin, WI 54002) or Rush River Lutheran Church (N8623 County Road Y, River Falls, WI 54022).





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 21, 2020.
