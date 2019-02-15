Home

Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home
215 7Th St S
Fargo, ND 58103
(701) 232-3222
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home,
215 7Th St S
Fargo, ND
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home
215 7Th St S
Fargo, ND
View Map
Arlene K. (Mehl) BOYUM


Arlene K. (Mehl) BOYUM Obituary
April 27, 1930 – Feb. 12, 2019 Arlene K. Boyum, formerly of Inver Grove Heights, MN, passed away peacefully at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND. Arlene is survived by her son, Robert; daughter, Jeannie (Todd) Hillier; sister, Geraldine Sunde and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carlos "Bud" and her brother, Ellsworth. A Memorial Service in her honor will be at 2pm, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo, ND. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date, where Arlene will be laid to rest with her husband, Carlos.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 15, 2019
