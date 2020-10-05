Passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1933 to James and Margaret Bins. She grew up in St. Paul with brothers, Dick, Don and John. Survived by devoted husband of 65 years, Raymond and loving children Mark (Gina), Paul, John (Jeanne), Thomas, Ann (Bruce) Benson, Kathryn (Mark) Biley and daughter-in-law Barbara Hauley Kempe. Her family was her life; she cherished her 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, son Robert and grandson Matthew. A private Mass will be 11am on Monday, Oct. 12 at Holy Family Maronite Church in Mendota Heights. It will be livestreamed from the church's Facebook page. Family is planning a public celebration of her life sometime in 2021. Memorials to Cradle of Hope or the church.









