Arlene L. HARRIGAN
92, of Oakdale Passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Kenneth; son, Ronald, granddaughter, Diana Boyle; siblings, Gladys, Dorothy, Bernard, Esther, Sylvia, Julian, and Glen. Survived by children, Doris (Greg) Boyle, Jerry (Jane), David (Mary), Dan; grand children, Jennifer, Cindy, Stephanie, Teresa, David, Andrew (Lynsy), and David (Lindsey); step-granddaughter, Lia; great grandchildren, Allie, Tyler, Kiera, and Molly; step-greatgrand children, Toby, Ben, and Vincent; siblings, Ruby Silver and Roger King; and sister-in-law, Janet Wolf; and many other family and friends. The family wishes to extend a thank you to the staff of Cerenity Marian Care Center and Health Partners Hospice. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 6133 15th Street North, Oakdale. Doors will open to the public at 10 AM. Face coverings required. Interment to take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Health Partners Hospice or Research for Macular Degeneration.





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Transfiguration Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
October 21, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of your mom Arlene. She worked with my mom Frances Muller back at the St. Paul School districts in the kitchen I believe. I remember as a child visiting her house and she was the most loving, giving, happy and thoughtful person I ever met. I am 60 years old now and still remember visiting her often. She was a good friend to my mom. May they rest in peace and heaven.
LINDA Jo BERG
Friend
October 20, 2020
May you rest in peace Arlene. I enjoyed taking care of you and talking about football. My last couple days with you was a blessing and to be able to sit with you and comfort you. Thank you to your family for bringing you to cerenity and for us to be able to care for you. My thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends.

Melissa
Melissa L Benavides
Friend
