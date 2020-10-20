92, of Oakdale Passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Kenneth; son, Ronald, granddaughter, Diana Boyle; siblings, Gladys, Dorothy, Bernard, Esther, Sylvia, Julian, and Glen. Survived by children, Doris (Greg) Boyle, Jerry (Jane), David (Mary), Dan; grand children, Jennifer, Cindy, Stephanie, Teresa, David, Andrew (Lynsy), and David (Lindsey); step-granddaughter, Lia; great grandchildren, Allie, Tyler, Kiera, and Molly; step-greatgrand children, Toby, Ben, and Vincent; siblings, Ruby Silver and Roger King; and sister-in-law, Janet Wolf; and many other family and friends. The family wishes to extend a thank you to the staff of Cerenity Marian Care Center and Health Partners Hospice. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 6133 15th Street North, Oakdale. Doors will open to the public at 10 AM. Face coverings required. Interment to take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Health Partners Hospice or Research for Macular Degeneration.











