Arlene M. (Hall) FULLER
Age 87, of Sacramento, CA Passed away April 13, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband John. Survived by daughters Catherine and Mary (Keith), granddaughters Taylor and Evan, brother Peter (Gae), and nieces and nephews. Arlene was a gifted primary school teacher, and an avid bridge player who enjoyed travel and the theatre. She took wonderful care of her family, and made the best chocolate chip cookies ever. Her lively spirit will be greatly missed.

Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020.
