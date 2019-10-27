|
|
Age 80, of West St. Paul Passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Charles & Irene VonRueden. Survived by husband of 62 years, Robert; children, Ron and Kathy (Rick) Thompson; grandchildren, Randi Lee Rhodes and Shawna, Kristina, & Justin Pansegrau; brother, Harold (Monica) VonRueden; other relatives, and friends. Memorial Service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Emanuel Lutheran Church (2075 70th St. E., Inver Grove Heights) with visitation from 9:30 AM until time of service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019