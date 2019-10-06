|
Age 84, of Hastings Passed Away September 24, 2019 She was preceded in death by her parents, George & Genevieve Letourneau; siblings, Audrey, Candy; husband, Craig Swanson; former spouse, Donald Dimmick. Arlene is survived by her children, Dan Dimmick, George (Lori) Dimmick, Mike (Kim) Dimmick, Mark Dimmick; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 11th at 5:00 PM at STARKSON FAMILY LIFE CELEBRATION CHAPEL, located at 3075 Vermillion Street, Hastings, MN. A gathering will be held one hour prior to the service and a reception will follow the service. Private Interment, Lakeside Cemetery. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com (651)437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019