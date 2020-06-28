Arlene M. TOPP
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 84 Of Roseville Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, June 25, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Henry & Margaret Hentges; siblings Ralph, LaVerne, Annie, Gilbert, Harold, Donny, Jerome & Bob. Survived by husband Vern; daughters, Cheryl (Tim), Debbie (Rob) & Sue (John); 13 grandchildren; & 7 great-grand children. For 30 + years, Arlene ran a Home Daycare. She cared for many children & loved every one of them dearly. She rarely passed up a cold beer, a card game, or a run to the casino. Her family was her world and she was ours! Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM, Wednesday, July 1st at St. Odilia Church, 3495 North Victoria St., Shoreview, with a gathering 1 hour prior to the service. Live streaming available on St. Odilia's YouTube. A private interment will be Thursday. 651-63`-2727





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved