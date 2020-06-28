Age 84 Of Roseville Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, June 25, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Henry & Margaret Hentges; siblings Ralph, LaVerne, Annie, Gilbert, Harold, Donny, Jerome & Bob. Survived by husband Vern; daughters, Cheryl (Tim), Debbie (Rob) & Sue (John); 13 grandchildren; & 7 great-grand children. For 30 + years, Arlene ran a Home Daycare. She cared for many children & loved every one of them dearly. She rarely passed up a cold beer, a card game, or a run to the casino. Her family was her world and she was ours! Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM, Wednesday, July 1st at St. Odilia Church, 3495 North Victoria St., Shoreview, with a gathering 1 hour prior to the service. Live streaming available on St. Odilia's YouTube. A private interment will be Thursday. 651-63`-2727