1/1
Arlene M. (Paul) ZURN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85 Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother Preceded in death by her husband, Robert. Arlene is survived by her children, Cheryl (Olaf), Darryl (Hiroko), Nancy, Mary (Larry), Rob (Sharon), Lynda (Scott), Julie (Bil) and Scott; 16 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; many other family and friends. Visitation 2-4PM on Sunday, September 27 and prior to Mass from 9-10:30AM on Tuesday, September 29, both at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Tuesday, September 29 at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Due to Covid guidelines, Mass is restricted to 100 people, including family members. Masks are required at all events. Private family burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved