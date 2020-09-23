Age 85 Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother Preceded in death by her husband, Robert. Arlene is survived by her children, Cheryl (Olaf), Darryl (Hiroko), Nancy, Mary (Larry), Rob (Sharon), Lynda (Scott), Julie (Bil) and Scott; 16 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; many other family and friends. Visitation 2-4PM on Sunday, September 27 and prior to Mass from 9-10:30AM on Tuesday, September 29, both at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Tuesday, September 29 at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Due to Covid guidelines, Mass is restricted to 100 people, including family members. Masks are required at all events. Private family burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.











