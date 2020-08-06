1/1
Arlene Mary PALERMO
Age 75 of Saint Paul, MN Passed away July 28, 2020 from cancer surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by parents, Tracy (Lissick) and Joseph J Palermo. Survived by sisters, Carole Palermo, Josie (Stephen) Mike, brother Joseph A Palermo, 8 nieces and nephews, 12 great nieces and nephews, and many loving cousins and friends. Arlene had a very full and interesting Life. She moved to Alaska in 1977 where she developed her love for mountains, fishing, & hunting. Other interests included reading, current events, crossword puzzles, travel, and bingo. After 33 years of service Arlene retired from NWAirlines and moved to Sienna, Italy to study at the University. She returned to Alaska in 2001. In 2006, she moved to the desert, in Mesquite, NV where she lived for 14 years before returning to MN. Private Funeral Service for family and close friends will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 2:00pm at Saint Matthew's Catholic Church, 490 Hall Avenue St Paul, MN. A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date. Memorials preferred to donor's choice.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
for family and close friends
