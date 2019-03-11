Home

Arlene PHILLIPS
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arlene PHILLIPS Obituary
Age 86, passed away on March 8, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Mack A. Phillips; son, Mark Phillips. Arlene will be deeply missed by her children Billy Allen, Judith Phillips, Reva Phillips, Terri Rogers, Wayne Phillips, Vanessa Jefferson, Martha Ramey, Michael Phillips, Aaron Phillips, Mack Phillips, Jr., Wendell Phillips, Shawn Phillips; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 15 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul, from 4pm to 8pm. Wulff Funeral Home www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 11, 2019
