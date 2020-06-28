Arlene "Lee" PIETZ
Age 94 Died June 20, 2020 at Woodbury Senior Living Center. Born in New Ulm March 3, 1926 to Alfred and Laura Gareis. Married Charles Pietz in 1946. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grand children, and caregiving. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Survived by her daughter Vicki (Norbert) Huber; grandsons Michael, and his daughters Kennedy and Kaydence and their mother Jesse; John, and his daughter Aundrea, and her mother Carissa. Graveside service will be June 30 at 1:00 PM in New Ulm, to be buried in Soldier's Rest Cemetery with her husband. Isolation and loneliness from the COVID 19 restrictions were more than she could handle. She died from failure to thrive.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
