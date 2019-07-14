|
(nee Nelson) Age 84 of South Saint Paul, MN Arlene peacefully went home to be with the Lord on July 2, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Ruth Nelson; brothers, Ronald and Gary. Survived by loving husband of 61 years, Peter; children, Gregg (Stacy), Steve, Mark, Bruce (Christine); 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; also many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Arlene was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was always kind and gentle. She loved to read, engage in many crafts, attend countless athletic events of her children and grandchildren and she enjoyed spending time at the family cabin on Leech Lake. Arlene was a devout Christian and showed her love for Jesus through her compassion for others. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12 Noon, Monday, July 22, 2019 with visitation 10AM - 12 Noon prior at First Presbyterian Church, 535 20th Ave. N., South St. Paul. Memorials preferred to or the South Saint Paul Open Foundation. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019