March 10, 1951 March 23, 2020 Preceeded in death by parents Arthur and Leona Wicklander; spouse Mark; son, Kenny Jay; and brother, Anton Wicklander. Survived by siblings Guy (Pat) Wicklander, Colette (Michael) Kasper, Odey Wicklander, Tad Wicklander, Kim (Robin) Wiclander, Jay Wicklander; children Christopher and Teri; along with many nieces and nephews. Arlet was a Viet Nam era Veteran who joined the U.S. Air Force in 1974 and received an Honorable Discharge in 1981. Arlet did computer programming at the Strategic Air Command HQ, Offutt AFB in Omaha, Nebraska. After leaving the Air Force, Arlet continued her career in computers at Honeywell and Control Data. She retired due to health issues. She lived a quiet life but enjoyed holidays and family gatherings. She had a passion for reading, collecting Cardinals, and her fancy dolls, and her cats. Arlet's grandchildren were the light of her life. The family thanks Polar Ridge for their loving care and kindness to Arlet. She really enjoyed living there. Mark A. Soderlund June 17th, 1949 - October 2nd, 2016 Preceded in death by parents Eugene and Lillian; son, Kenny Jay. Survived by children Christopher and Teri Kelly; siblings Lee Soderlund, John (Gabbi) Soderlund, Dara (Louie) Kelly, Scott Soderlund, Beth (Kevin) Edel; five grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Mark and Arlet were married for 44 years and enjoyed family and traveling together. Graveside Service for Arlet & Mark will be Friday (June 19, 2020) 10:00 AM at UNION CEMETERY, 2505 Minnehaha Ave. E., Maplewood with Time of Gathering starting at 9:00 AM at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.