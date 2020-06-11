Passed away due to complications from a brain tumor. He was a wonderful husband and an amazing father. We describe him as a superhero and we all say we want to live our lives to the fullest, just as he did. Arlin is survived by his loving wife Maureen (Hand) (Casey) who he married in 1999, and his 5 children, 3 step-children and 29 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was born in Valley Township, North Dakota on October 13, 1933 and lived in Washington, Iowa and Minnesota. He received a BS in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State and worked for Sperry/Univac/Unisys for many years before retiring in 1995. Since he was small boy, he was a devout fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. He served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955 as a radio operator stationed in Guam. His mother, Violet (Fox) Shepard, was killed in a car accident when he was young. His father, Russell Alfred Shepard, remarried when Arlin was a teenager. Iona was a wonderful addition to our family. Arlin was preceded in death by his brother Doug and step-brother Donald. He also has 2 other step-brothers: Jesse & Arthur. After retiring he learned to wake board, scuba dive and maintained his lake home until October, 2019. He loved to Paddle in the Canoe Club in Maui every year. He created beautiful seed-bead jewelry for his family and won many blue ribbons at the Minnesota State Fair. I'm sure we will all be wearing his jewelry as we celebrate his life for many, many years. Arlin was married in 1956 to Gertrude DeJoode and had one daughter, Teresa (Shepard) Hunter (Anthony). They have 2 children: Jennifer (Joshua) Stifter & Jessica (Michael) Hogenmiller. Plus Including 3 great-grandchildren (Max, Raphael & Emmitt). Arlin married Sue Volkamer in 1962. Sue passed away in 1993. Arlin & Sue had 4 children: Kathy (Ricky) Powers. They have 3 children: Joe, Sarah (Kris) & Adam. Including 2 great-grandchildren. (Tai & Mimi) Garret (Deb) Shepard. They have 3 children: Christopher, Jesse and Mandy. Lee Ann (Bill) Shogren. They have 2 children: Stefanie (Brent) and Tyler (Tia). Plus Including 4 great-grand children (Tatten, Dekker, Oliver & Paisley). Doug (Melissa) Shepard. They have 2 children: Spencer & Wyatt. As a testament to our parents, they raised us as one family and supported our relationships as a blended family. Our parents were the perfect example of putting their children first. We have and will continue to share and make memories as a family. Also survived by his step-children, Kathy (Lyle) Archambeau; Kevin Casey (Anna) and Maura (Pete) Coenen and their 7 grandchildren, Meghan (Nick) Williams, Brianne, Rachel, Ella, Thomas, Connor and Casey and 2 great-grandchildren, Fiona & Jack. They all loved Arlin as their own grandfather & great-grandfather. They knew him affectionately as Arly. He was constantly surrounded by his friends & family through this journey. An outdoor celebration of life will be at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN from 1:00-2:00 on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Scandinavian Cemetery. Please consider Fairview Hospice or the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 11, 2020.