Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
For more information about
Arlis SCHROEDER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Ave
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlis SCHROEDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlis R. SCHROEDER


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlis R. SCHROEDER Obituary
Age 76, of Woodbury Passed away on October 16, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Greg; and parents, John and Ruth Zebrasky of Bruno, MN. Survived by son, Aric (Nicole) Schroeder and grandsons, Grant and Miles of Nashotah, WI; sisters, Cheryl Christensen of Duluth, MN and Diane Spiegel of Encinitas, CA; brothers, John Zebrasky of Sandstone, MN and Daryl Zebrasky of Bruno, MN; 11 nieces and nephews. Retired from 3M/Dyneon after 40 year career in 2008. A reception to honor Arlis' life will be held at Roseville Memorial Chapel (2245 North Hamline Ave., Roseville) from 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -