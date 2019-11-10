|
|
Age 76, of Woodbury Passed away on October 16, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Greg; and parents, John and Ruth Zebrasky of Bruno, MN. Survived by son, Aric (Nicole) Schroeder and grandsons, Grant and Miles of Nashotah, WI; sisters, Cheryl Christensen of Duluth, MN and Diane Spiegel of Encinitas, CA; brothers, John Zebrasky of Sandstone, MN and Daryl Zebrasky of Bruno, MN; 11 nieces and nephews. Retired from 3M/Dyneon after 40 year career in 2008. A reception to honor Arlis' life will be held at Roseville Memorial Chapel (2245 North Hamline Ave., Roseville) from 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019