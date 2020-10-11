1/
Arlon H. TESCH
Age 84 of Little Canada Died peacefully surrounded by his family on October 8, 2020. Born in Wausau, WI, he served in the Wisconsin National Guard and retired from Canadian Pacific Railroad. He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Alice, brother Gene and sisters Marlene Rosenwinkle and Carol Gniot. He is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years, Barbara (Dahlke). Children Julie (Scott) Lemminger, Pam Smith, Sue (Kevin) Tess and Jeff. Stepchildren Ryan Dahlke and Kevin (Shannon) Dahlke. Grandchildren Jessica (Eric) Butterer and Michael O'Brien. Great grandson Leo Butterer. Sister Doreen Radloff. Sister-in-law Virginia Tesch. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Special thanks to Shannon Dahlke, Mary Nelson, and the HealthPartners Hospice team for their excellent care. Funeral service 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 14th at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home (visitation 10-11AM), 515 Hwy. 96 W., Shoreview. Interment Restlawn Cemetery, Wausau, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to HealthPartners Hospice.





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
OCT
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
