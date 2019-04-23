|
Age 79 of Linwood, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. Arlyn was founder of A & C Metals and Sawing, Inc. in Blaine, MN. He is preceded in death by parents; wife, Janice in 2008; 4 siblings. He will be dearly missed by his loving children: Kathleen, Jeffrey (Denise), Joseph (Kathy), Michael, Dana (Holly), Toni (Dale) Linde, Luke (Kelly); several foster children; numerous grandchildren; several great grandchildren; brother, Larry (Diane) Jensen and many other family and special friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Grace Church, 26680 Faxton Street, Wyoming. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25th at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment at Victor Hill Cemetery. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 23, 2019