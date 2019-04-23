Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlyn JENSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlyn E. JENSEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arlyn E. JENSEN Obituary
Age 79 of Linwood, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. Arlyn was founder of A & C Metals and Sawing, Inc. in Blaine, MN. He is preceded in death by parents; wife, Janice in 2008; 4 siblings. He will be dearly missed by his loving children: Kathleen, Jeffrey (Denise), Joseph (Kathy), Michael, Dana (Holly), Toni (Dale) Linde, Luke (Kelly); several foster children; numerous grandchildren; several great grandchildren; brother, Larry (Diane) Jensen and many other family and special friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Grace Church, 26680 Faxton Street, Wyoming. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25th at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment at Victor Hill Cemetery. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now