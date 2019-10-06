Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FAITH CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH
1600 Silver Lake Road
New Brighton, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
FAITH CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH
1600 Silver Lake Road
New Brighton, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlyn WIERSEMA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlyn "Dale" WIERSEMA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlyn "Dale" WIERSEMA Obituary
Age 83 of Circle Pines Died on October 4, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, John and Esther. Survived by wife of 57 years, Carol; son, Troy; sister, Marcia Renkes of Morrison, IL; sister-in-law, Evelyn (Harlan) Schaver of Fulton, IL; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial service Saturday, October 12th at 11:00 AM (visitation 10 – 11 AM) at FAITH CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH; 1600 Silver Lake Road NW, New Brighton. Private interment Fulton, IL. Memorials to Faith Christian Reformed Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now