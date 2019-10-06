|
|
Age 83 of Circle Pines Died on October 4, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, John and Esther. Survived by wife of 57 years, Carol; son, Troy; sister, Marcia Renkes of Morrison, IL; sister-in-law, Evelyn (Harlan) Schaver of Fulton, IL; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial service Saturday, October 12th at 11:00 AM (visitation 10 – 11 AM) at FAITH CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH; 1600 Silver Lake Road NW, New Brighton. Private interment Fulton, IL. Memorials to Faith Christian Reformed Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019