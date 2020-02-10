|
|
Born on October 4, 1938 in Duluth, MN and passed away on February 8, 2020 in Hastings, MN. She was a longtime resident of Oakdale. Arlyne was preceded in death by her parents, Allan and May Jenkins; husband of 58 years, Ralph Terry. Arlyne will be deeply missed by her son, Marc Terry; brother, Allan (Connie) Jenkins; sister, Kathleen (Gregory) Nadeau; nieces and nephews. Arlyne was a proud member of the Red Hat Society. Funeral service will be held at 12:30pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul, with visitation at 11:30am. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Oak Meadows Chaplaincy Fund. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2020