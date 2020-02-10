Home

Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:30 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Arlyne C. TERRY Obituary
Born on October 4, 1938 in Duluth, MN and passed away on February 8, 2020 in Hastings, MN. She was a longtime resident of Oakdale. Arlyne was preceded in death by her parents, Allan and May Jenkins; husband of 58 years, Ralph Terry. Arlyne will be deeply missed by her son, Marc Terry; brother, Allan (Connie) Jenkins; sister, Kathleen (Gregory) Nadeau; nieces and nephews. Arlyne was a proud member of the Red Hat Society. Funeral service will be held at 12:30pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul, with visitation at 11:30am. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Oak Meadows Chaplaincy Fund. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2020
