Age 93 of Cottage Grove Formerly of Maple Grove Passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 at Augustana TCU in Hastings. Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Kenneth. Survived by children Cindy (Mike) Malszycki, Debbie (Bill) Hickman and Dottie (Roger) Teclaw; grandchildren Kristi (Kurt), Katie (Josh), Stephanie (Aaron), Blake (Estelle) and Steven; great grandchildren Andrew, Alyssa, Addie, William and Isla. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.