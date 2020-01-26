|
|
Age 95 Died December 20, 2019 at home in Eden Prairie. Armin Frederick Luehrs was born July 21, 1924 in Sheboygan, WI to Martin and Edna Luehrs. He grew up in Sheboygan, attended North High, and graduated with the Class of 1942. He started with the YMCA as a Hi-Y student in high school and as a summer staff member at YMCA Camp Manitowish. He went on to George Williams College earning his master's degree. Whitey then began his 41 years of employment with the Y as a camp/community director in Davenport, IA. In the 1950s he moved to the St. Paul Y and directed Camp Widjiwagan near Ely. While there he established Camp DuNord, a camp for families. Whitey married Ginny who was the camp nurse in 1956 and they were blessed with 60 years of marriage, three children and four grandchildren. In 1964 he transferred to the Minneapolis YMCA to be the head of camping there. During the 1970s and 1980s he worked as a consultant with YMCA national offices first in Dallas, then Chicago. During this time, he also served as President of the American Camp Association 1974-76. He retired in 1990. In 2013 Whitey was honored when inducted into the YMCA Hall of Fame. He enjoyed planting trees, woodworking and spending time at the family cabin. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Virginia and sisters Harriet and Carita. Survived by brother Marvin, his children Eric, Mark, Renee and their families, also many nieces and nephews. Memorial Services to be held 11 AM Friday 1/31/2020 at Wooddale Church-Edina Campus, 5532 Wooddale Ave. S. in Edina, MN. Visitation one hour before the service at the church. Memorial gifts may be given to YMCA Camp Widjiwagan or YMCA Camp DuNord. www.dingmannfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020