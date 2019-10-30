|
Age 88 of White Bear Lake Professor of Otolaryngology Died peacefully at home on Monday, October 28, 2019. Jack was a proud St. Paul native and alumnus of the University of Minnesota; undergraduate and medical school. He was a successful clinical physician, surgeon and professor at the University of Minnesota, whose research and mentorship guided many surgical residents. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Jack will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by father Arndt Jr., mother Marion (nee Holm). Survived by "sweetheart" wife of 63 years Faye (nee Bye), children Laura, Diane, Mark (Evelyn) and David Duvall (Bradley Agee), grandchildren Jessica, Qwilleran and Julia Duvall, Carl Steinke; and great-grandchildren Gerard and Samuel Miller. Memorial service 11 am Friday, November 1, at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church (sanctuary), 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi. Visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Minnesota State Horticultural Society or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 30, 2019