Arnold "Arne" CHRISTENSON

Arnold "Arne" CHRISTENSON Obituary
Age 83 of Wyoming, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 26, 2019 at Ecumen in North Branch, MN. Arne was born in Montevideo, MN. The family later moved to Minneapolis. He served in the Army for two years. Following his honorable discharge he returned to Minneapolis and began a long career as a local semi-truck driver. He enjoyed many activities with family and friends including boating, snowmobiling, camping, and later became a Winter Texan in Mission. Preceded in death by his parents Art and Lillian Christenson; siblings Lee, Le, Arlo; granddaughter Brianna Hestekin. Survived by his wife Claire of 56 years; daughters, Tracy Hestekin (Jeff Churchfield), Jodi Handlos (Dave); granddaughters Brittany and Sydney Hestekin. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-8 pm on Saturday, May 4, at Arne and Claire's home. Memorials to .
Published in Pioneer Press on May 1, 2019
