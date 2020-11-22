Born Aug. 29, 1926 in St. Paul to Florence (Koestner) and Ernest Ehlert. Passed Oct. 5, 2020. Arnie lived in the St. Paul area until 2016, then moved to Utah, closer to his children. A graduate of Monroe High School in 1944, enlisted in the Navy serving the Pacific theater as radioman on USS San Juan. He enjoyed singing in the Navy-Blue Jackets Choir while at U of W in Milwaukee. Arnie's career spanned several companies as a traffic mgr. then bowling alley proprietor, preparing him for his most successful position, District Rep for AAL, now Thrivent Insurance from 1964-1987. Arnie and Marlene Kreinbring married in 1951 & were blessed with 3 children. Family was Arnie's top priority. They were active members of St. James Lutheran Church, W. St. Paul for 63 years. While in Utah, Arnie suffered from Alzheimer's. His last year he lived at Beacon Crest Senior Living enjoying many new friends. Survivors: wife of 69 years Marlene; children: Debra, deceased (Bill Towery), Dave (Verna) & Jim; four grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Burial planned next spring at MN Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice or Mayo Clinic Research for Alzheimer's or Cancer in Rochester, MN.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store