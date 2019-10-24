Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold ENDRES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold "Andy" ENDRES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arnold "Andy" ENDRES Obituary
Age 85, of Hastings Died peacefully on October 22, 2019 Survived by six children, Steve (Sonya) Endres, Michael Endres, Kathryn (Allan Shapiro) Lebewitz, LouAnn (Dave) Braun, Cheryl Endres & Susan Metcalf; 12 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren; siblings, Mary Frandrup, Helene Tri, & David (Darlene) Endres; sisters-in-law, Melva Jane Proechel & Mae Mudder; & by many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Memorial services 3 p.m. Sun. (10/27) at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation for 1 hr prior to the service & also to a reception immediately following the service, all at the funeral home. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arnold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries