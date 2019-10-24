|
Age 85, of Hastings Died peacefully on October 22, 2019 Survived by six children, Steve (Sonya) Endres, Michael Endres, Kathryn (Allan Shapiro) Lebewitz, LouAnn (Dave) Braun, Cheryl Endres & Susan Metcalf; 12 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren; siblings, Mary Frandrup, Helene Tri, & David (Darlene) Endres; sisters-in-law, Melva Jane Proechel & Mae Mudder; & by many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Memorial services 3 p.m. Sun. (10/27) at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation for 1 hr prior to the service & also to a reception immediately following the service, all at the funeral home. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 24, 2019