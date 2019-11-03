|
Loving Dad, Grandpa, and Brother Civic Leader – Age 91 Arnie Bockstruck joined his beloved wife Jessie in heaven at the age of 91 on October 28, 2019. Arnie is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Clarissa Bockstruck and his wife, Jessie. He is survived by his sister, Clarissa Cole; his children Betsy (Duey) Erlien and Rob (Jane) Bockstruck; grandchildren, Tayler, Chase, Kelsey, Derek, Brianna, Connor, Cate; and three great-grandchildren. Arnie was born on Christmas Day, 1927 in St. Paul, Minnesota. He is a proud graduate of St. Paul Academy and Dartmouth College. Upon graduation from college, he served as an officer in the Navy during the Korean War. It was during his time in the service that he met the love of his life, Jessie Mary Roberts under a Banyan tree in Honolulu. They were wed in California in 1953 and enjoyed 58 happy years together. Together they returned to St. Paul where Arnie followed in his grandfather's and father's footsteps joining Bockstruck Jewelers. Arnie was involved in many civic activities throughout the city of St. Paul. He was truly known as a "mover and shaker" in the city. He was President of the St. Paul Athletic Club; Prime Minister of the St. Paul Winter Carnival; President of the St. Paul Rotary Club; and Chairman of the St Paul Chamber of Commerce, a member of the St. Paul Jaycees, and a member of the Inijiska Social Club for 61 years. Arnie also was a significant influence nationally in the jewelry industry. He was honored to serve on the Board of Governors of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). In addition, he is a past president and former trustee of the American Gem Society (AGS). In 1990 Arnie received the prestigious Shipley award. This national award is presented to one recipient annually by the AGS for demonstrating outstanding service to society, and for his significant contribution to the science of gemology and for exemplifying the high purposes, objectives and ideals of the Society in the community. In their later years, Arnie and Jessie enjoyed spending their winters in Indian Wells, California. Arnie was an accomplished golfer and enjoyed many rounds at Somerset and Indian Wells Country Clubs (and even two hole-in-ones!). A special thanks to Timber Hills staff, Health East Hospice, Dr. Jim Giefer and his caregivers Paulette Lewis and Theo Olson. A funeral service will be held at House of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Avenue, St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Rotary Foundation (401 Robert St. North, St. Paul, MN 55101) or donor's choice. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019