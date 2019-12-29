|
Age 79 of Shafer, Minnesota Passed away on December 25, 2019 at Parmly on the Lake in Chisago City, Minnesota. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents Adeline and Henry; and brother Michael. He is survived by his sons Joseph, Wade, and Bradley (Jennifer); grandchildren Chadwick (Adrianne), Stephanie (Christopher) Green, Nicole, Alex, Samuel, Gabriella, Ava, and Brecken; great grandchild Lauren; brothers Gene (Patti) and Gary (Linda); and many nieces and nephews. Arnold was born July 3, 1940 in Stacy, Minnesota to Henry and Adeline Haider. Arnold was a Chief Engineer at Plastic Products. Arnold was involved in the Wild River Snowmobile Club and the Wild River Stables. Arnold enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobile riding, travel, golf, camping and coffee at McDonald's with friends. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Bob Allison Ataxia Research Foundation at the University of Minnesota in honor of Arnold H. Haider. University of Minnesota Foundation, PO Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0266. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Grandstrand Funeral Home, North Branch, MN. Visitation 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in North Branch, MN. 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019